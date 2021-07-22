Companies / Industrials Japanese vehicle parts supplier faces fine for alleged price fixing Competition watchdog files referral for penalty for NGK Spark Plug and SA subsidiary BL PREMIUM

The Competition Commission has accused a privately owned manufacturer and supplier of automotive components of price fixing and recommended that a standard administrative penalty equivalent to 10% of its annual turnover be imposed.

Japan’s NGK Spark Plug Company and its SA subsidiary NGK SA have been found to be involved in price fixing, market division and collusive tendering regarding the spark plugs, the competition watchdog said in a statement on Thursday...