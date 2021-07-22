Japanese vehicle parts supplier faces fine for alleged price fixing
Competition watchdog files referral for penalty for NGK Spark Plug and SA subsidiary
22 July 2021 - 19:01
The Competition Commission has accused a privately owned manufacturer and supplier of automotive components of price fixing and recommended that a standard administrative penalty equivalent to 10% of its annual turnover be imposed.
Japan’s NGK Spark Plug Company and its SA subsidiary NGK SA have been found to be involved in price fixing, market division and collusive tendering regarding the spark plugs, the competition watchdog said in a statement on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now