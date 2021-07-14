Companies / Industrials

Afrox confirms its operations in Durban are secure

Reports on social media early on Wednesday suggested Afrox’s facilities in Durban had been hit by violent protests

14 July 2021 - 08:11 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Afrox, which is the sole supplier to SA’s public hospitals of gases, including medical oxygen, said on Wednesday its centres in Durban remain unaffected by rioting.

There was speculation on social media on Wednesday morning that the group’s facilities were on fire.

“Afrox’s centres in Durban remain secure and unaffected by rioting, contrary to media and Twitter speculation,” Afrox spokesperson Nolundi Rawana said.

“At this time Afrox operations are continuing under emergency plans and supplies of medical oxygen to hospitals continue and, where necessary, this is carried out under police escort,” she said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Companies
9 months ago

Afrox delisting will be bad news for JSE

American-German group Linde will buy the remaining portion of company it does not own
Companies
8 months ago

Death toll rise in two provinces following protests and looting

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal report a combined death toll of 45
National
17 hours ago
