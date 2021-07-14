Afrox confirms its operations in Durban are secure

Afrox, which is the sole supplier to SA’s public hospitals of gases, including medical oxygen, said on Wednesday its centres in Durban remain unaffected by rioting.

There was speculation on social media on Wednesday morning that the group’s facilities were on fire.

“Afrox’s centres in Durban remain secure and unaffected by rioting, contrary to media and Twitter speculation,” Afrox spokesperson Nolundi Rawana said.

“At this time Afrox operations are continuing under emergency plans and supplies of medical oxygen to hospitals continue and, where necessary, this is carried out under police escort,” she said.

