Government says SAB case on alcohol ban is only in its commercial interests Ban on alcohol sales will be lifted as soon 'as the situation on the ground justifies this,' minister says

The alcohol sales ban will be lifted as soon “as the situation on the ground justifies this”, minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said in response to an application filed by SA Breweries (SAB).

SAB, a subsidiary of the world’s largest brewer AB InBev, is seeking to have the specific regulation used to ban alcohol sales set saide. This the fourth time since the country imposed lockdown restrictions in 2020 that sales of liquor hgave been prohibited. The case was heard on Friday in the Western Cape High Court by Judge Robert Henney...