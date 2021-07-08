Imperial Logistics rockets by a third after R12.7bn buyout offer
Emirati logistics giant DP World has made an offer representing a premium of more than a third for Imperial Logistics shareholders
08 July 2021 - 08:18
UPDATED 08 July 2021 - 09:31
Shares in Imperial Logistics, whose trucks haul everything from beer to medical supplies, surged a third on Thursday after it said it may delist in the wake of a R12.7bn buyout offer from global logistics giant Dubai Ports World (DP World).
The offer of R66 per share represents a 39.5% premium to Imperial’s share price as of Wednesday’s close, and may be seen as vindication for Imperial’s recent strategic shift towards the fast-growing African market...
