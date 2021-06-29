Argent shares rise most in two months after reporting surge profits

Argent Industrial shares rose 5% on Tuesday, logging their biggest one-day gain in about two months, after the steel products manufacturer reported a 63% jump in headline profit in the year to end-March and said it was on the hunt for potential acquisitions in the UK.

The shares rose 5.13% to R11.69 in midmorning trade on the JSE, giving Argent a market valuation of R705.5m. So far in 2021, the value of the shares has risen 70%, according to Infront data

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in SA that excludes exceptional items, rose 63.3% to R2.18, benefiting from the pent-up demand for steel products as the SA economy gradually opened up after the first hard lockdown.

Argent also has a footprint in the US and UK, which have provided a cushion against the weak SA economy, particularly in the first half of the financial year.

“On the back of decent order books, high steel prices and improved market share, the group has had a good start to the new year,” CEO Treve Hendry said in a statement.

“We will focus on growing our group brands and look for acquisition opportunities in the UK as well as continue with the current share buyback programme, using the opportunity to add value to our long-term shareholders.”

In June 2020, Argent acquired UK-based Partington Engineering, a major supplier of trolleys to both traditional and e-commerce retail industries.

Argent, which owns a range of manufacturing subsidiaries including steel furniture, spent about R26m during the review period in its share buyback programme.

