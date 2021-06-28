Companies / Industrials Invicta resumes dividends amid swing to profit as debt halves Cost-cutting and inventory management helps the group to grow cash as demand for its products firms BL PREMIUM

Christo Wiese-chaired industrial holding company Invicta is confident its efforts to streamline its businesses are paying off, with a focus on its managing inventory and resilient demand for its products helping it more than halve its debt during its year to end-March.

The group, valued at R2.9bn on the JSE, sells a range of equipment, spare parts, engineering consumables and tools, as well as plastic pipe-ware and hardware. ..