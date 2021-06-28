Invicta ‘like a coiled spring’ as it eyes acquisitions amid plummeting debt
Cost-cutting and inventory management help the group to grow cash while demand for its products firms
28 June 2021 - 11:05
Christo Wiese-chaired industrial holding company Invicta is confident its efforts to simplify its portfolio by selling noncore assets have set it up for growth and it is once again considering acquisitions.
CEO Steven Joffe, who joined Invicta in January 2020 to spearhead a strategy of selling off assets and reducing debt, told Business Day on Monday this process is largely complete, and the group is like a “coiled spring” after halving debt and doubling cash generation in its year to end-March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now