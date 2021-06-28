Companies / Industrials Invicta ‘like a coiled spring’ as it eyes acquisitions amid plummeting debt Cost-cutting and inventory management help the group to grow cash while demand for its products firms BL PREMIUM

Christo Wiese-chaired industrial holding company Invicta is confident its efforts to simplify its portfolio by selling noncore assets have set it up for growth and it is once again considering acquisitions.

CEO Steven Joffe, who joined Invicta in January 2020 to spearhead a strategy of selling off assets and reducing debt, told Business Day on Monday this process is largely complete, and the group is like a “coiled spring” after halving debt and doubling cash generation in its year to end-March...