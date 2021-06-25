News Leader
WATCH: Why M&R is hopeful its power business can recover
Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the company’s view of government’s infrastructure recovery plans
25 June 2021 - 07:40
Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas says the company’s power business is struggling to keep its head above water but the government’s infrastructure plans to stimulate the economy should present opportunities and provide relief to the division.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Laas for more detail.
Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the company’s view of government’s infrastructure recovery plans
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.