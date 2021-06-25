Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Why M&R is hopeful its power business can recover

Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the company’s view of government’s infrastructure recovery plans

25 June 2021 - 07:40 Business Day TV
Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas says the company’s power business is struggling to keep its head above water but the government’s infrastructure plans to stimulate the economy should present opportunities and provide relief to the division.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Laas for more detail.

Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the company’s view of government’s infrastructure recovery plans

Murray & Roberts joint venture gets R3.2bn mining services contract

M&R Cementation, which is M&R’s contract mining unit, will be the active partner with Amandla TM on the project
Companies
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: Akani MD Zamani Letjane

We question Akani MD Zamani Letjane
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

Murray & Roberts lands R1.1bn power station project in Australia

The announcement of the contract at a gas power station project follows an announcement in April the group had won a R2.3bn mining contract
Companies
1 month ago

My Brilliant Career: How an early love of books led to a career in concrete

Hanlie Turner is the business development manager at Cement & Concrete SA
Careers
2 months ago

Murray & Roberts lands R2bn mining contract in Australia

The group’s order book stood at a record R60.5bn in the six months to December
Companies
2 months ago
