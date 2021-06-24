Companies / Industrials Cement supplier Sephaku swings back into profit The company has seen increased demand for its products as homeowners upgrade their houses BL PREMIUM

Sephaku Holdings (SepHold), the concrete and cement supplier, swung back into a profit in the year to end-March, results released after the close of business on Thursday showed.

SepHold CEO Neil Crafford-Lazarus said the company had seen a strong recovery as lockdown restrictions were eased in SA...