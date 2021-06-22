Companies / Industrials

WATCH: How PPC plans to improve its financial position

PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen talks to Business Day TV about the cement producer’s annual financial results

22 June 2021 - 07:29 Business Day TV
Roland van Wijnen. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Roland van Wijnen. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

PPC’s annual headline profit from continuing operations has fallen by more than two thirds as the Zimbabwean dollar’s collapse against the rand offset the positive effects of resilient demand for key products in some of the company’s markets.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen about the health of the group’s balance sheet.

PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen talks to Business Day TV about the cement producer’s annual financial results

