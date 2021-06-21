PPC’s profit plunges amid currency and Covid-19 woes
Demand for cement in major markets was resilient but Covid-19 hit its materials business and the Zimbabwean dollar was a headwind
21 June 2021 - 11:29
Cement maker PPC said on Monday its headline profit from continuing operations fell more than two thirds in the year to end-March, with the Zimbabwean dollar’s collapse against the rand offsetting the positive effects of resilient demand for key products in some of its markets.
Headline earnings per share from continuing operations plunged to 3c to end-March, from 54c in the prior comparative period, after the value of the Zimbabwean dollar dropped 75% against the rand...
