PPC lenders put off decision on rights issue to September

CEO Roland van Wijnen says the cement maker has made significant progress in its capital restructuring

21 June 2021 - 11:29 ALISTAIR ANDERSON
UPDATED 21 June 2021 - 18:11

SA’s largest cement producer, PPC, and its SA lenders have agreed to defer the assessment of a need to raise capital through a rights issue until September, says CEO Roland van Wijnen.

He said the company scored numerous wins in the financial year to end-March 2021, making significant progress with its capital restructuring and refinancing project. ..

