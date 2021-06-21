Companies / Industrials PPC lenders put off decision on rights issue to September CEO Roland van Wijnen says the cement maker has made significant progress in its capital restructuring BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest cement producer, PPC, and its SA lenders have agreed to defer the assessment of a need to raise capital through a rights issue until September, says CEO Roland van Wijnen.

He said the company scored numerous wins in the financial year to end-March 2021, making significant progress with its capital restructuring and refinancing project. ..