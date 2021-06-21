PPC lenders put off decision on rights issue to September
CEO Roland van Wijnen says the cement maker has made significant progress in its capital restructuring
21 June 2021 - 11:29
UPDATED 21 June 2021 - 18:11
SA’s largest cement producer, PPC, and its SA lenders have agreed to defer the assessment of a need to raise capital through a rights issue until September, says CEO Roland van Wijnen.
He said the company scored numerous wins in the financial year to end-March 2021, making significant progress with its capital restructuring and refinancing project. ..
