Cement maker Sephaku shares soar on return to profit Shares rise the most in almost four months as reopening of the economy boosts sales volumes

Shares in Sephaku rose nearly 10% on Friday, the most since early March, after the cement maker returned to profit in the year to end-March, as the reopening of the SA economy after the first hard lockdown boosted its sales volumes.

Sephaku, whose CEO Pieter Fourie died on May 19 after suffering a stroke, has a 36% stake in Dangote Cement SA, which manufactures the Sephaku cement brand, and owns 100% in Métier Mixed Concrete. ..