Companies / Industrials

Cement maker Sephaku shares soar on return to profit

Shares rise the most in almost four months as reopening of the economy boosts sales volumes

BL PREMIUM
18 June 2021 - 15:27 Andries Mahlangu

Shares in Sephaku rose nearly 10% on Friday, the most since early March, after the cement maker returned to profit in the year to end-March, as the reopening of the SA economy after the first hard lockdown boosted its sales volumes.

Sephaku, whose CEO Pieter Fourie died on May 19 after suffering a stroke, has a 36% stake in Dangote Cement SA, which manufactures the Sephaku cement brand, and owns 100% in Métier Mixed Concrete. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now