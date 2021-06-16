Companies / Industrials Consol reviews its decision to put R1.5bn factory on pause Glassmaker rethinks investment choices after demand for bottles returns to pre-Covid levels BL PREMIUM

Glass maker Consol, which shelved a R1.5bn investment in a new factory last year as a result of a ban on the sale of alcohol, is reviewing the decision after production and the sale of glass bottles returned to pre-Covid levels.

CEO Mike Arnold said the company is revisiting the investment to meet anticipated demand. “This is based on normalisation of glass bottle market demand towards the end of last year and continuing into this year as well as a more positive outlook from our customers on consumer spending,” Arnold told Business Day in an e-mailed response to questions...