WATCH: Steel prices hurt localisation drive

Michael Avery and his panel debate the economic benefits of sustaining a primary steel producer

07 June 2021 - 18:52
A stainless steel production line. Picture: REUTERS
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel stated the obvious in his recent budget speech that “SA’s import to GDP ratio is too high for a country that desperately needs more jobs”. He was also on point in saying that “competitiveness and industrial agility are critical to longer-run localisation efforts”. Downstream steel users complain that ArcelorMittal SA is raising steel prices almost weekly.

Opposition to the extension of safeguard duties on steel imports is intensifying, with the country’s leading merchant challenging it in court. Others are even questioning the economic benefits of sustaining a primary steel producer.

Michael Avery spoke to ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) CEO Kobus Verster;

Mike Benfield, CEO of SA’s largest steel merchant Macsteel;

and Talib Sadik, former CEO of Denel.

Cordial start to difficult wage talks, says Seifsa

Numsa and Solidarity table demands for above-inflation salary increases in the steel and engineering sector
National
4 days ago

Why Reinet is still not smoking hot

Reinet may have much less puff from British American Tobacco now, but angst over its lack of diversification is high
Money & Investing
4 days ago

Full picture of the Greensill scandal still to emerge

A parliamentary inquiry has failed to determine a clear link between the lobbying efforts of David Cameron, and Greensill Capital’s access to the ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Obfuscating ArcelorMittal SA seems stuck in the past on climate

SA’s third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter was unable to present shareholders at its AGM with plans to tackle risks
Opinion
6 days ago

ArcelorMittal SA back on track to supply industry

Steelmaker is running at full operation and production is in line with domestic consumption, CEO Kobus Verster says
Companies
1 week ago
