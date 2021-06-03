Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Why oil is gaining ground

SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop talks to Business Day TV about the latest movements in the oil price

03 June 2021 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSEI ZAKIROV
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSEI ZAKIROV

The oil price continued climbing on Wednesday after oil cartel Opec announced it would stick to its plan to gradually restore supply to the market.

Business Day TV discussed this with at SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

