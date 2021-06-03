News Leader
WATCH: Why oil is gaining ground
SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop talks to Business Day TV about the latest movements in the oil price
03 June 2021 - 08:50
The oil price continued climbing on Wednesday after oil cartel Opec announced it would stick to its plan to gradually restore supply to the market.
Business Day TV discussed this with at SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.
SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop talks to Business Day TV about the latest movements in the oil price
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.