Companies / Industrials

News Leader

WATCH: Can SA’s factories weather the Covid storm?

Absa chief economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the health of SA’s factories

02 June 2021 - 08:17 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Chalermchai Karasopha
Picture: 123RF/Chalermchai Karasopha

The purchasing managers index (PMI) compiled by Absa suggests that local factories are in good health as the latest reading for May has come in at 57.8 points, with four of the five sub-components remaining above the 50-point neutral mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about the data.

Absa chief economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the health of SA’s factories 

Oil prices rally as Opec+ agrees to slowly open taps

Brent oil settled back to $70 a barrel after hitting $71 earlier in the session as expectations grow for higher fuel demand
Markets
22 hours ago

Renault-Nissan factory in India to be audited after Covid-19-related complaint

Nissan, which owns a majority stake in the plant, has denied workers’ allegations of not adequately sticking to safety protocols
World
1 day ago

World stocks hit another record

Oil prices also rise ahead of expected European and US data
Markets
1 day ago

Murendi case shows how blanket anti-graft rules are hurting entrepreneurs

Many applicants who meet requirements for incentives are refused support
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
One Thibault to become Cape Town’s largest ...
Companies / Property
2.
Sibanye’s R10bn buyback aims to buck up valuation
Companies / Mining
3.
Competition Commission flags Burger King sale by ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Famous Brands eateries hit hard by stayaway
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
CNA shareholder Trisk threatens legal action over ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.