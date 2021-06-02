News Leader
WATCH: Can SA’s factories weather the Covid storm?
Absa chief economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the health of SA’s factories
02 June 2021 - 08:17
The purchasing managers index (PMI) compiled by Absa suggests that local factories are in good health as the latest reading for May has come in at 57.8 points, with four of the five sub-components remaining above the 50-point neutral mark that separates expansion from contraction.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about the data.
Absa chief economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the health of SA’s factories
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.