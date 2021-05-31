Companies / Industrials Invicta shares rise as it inks R647m deal to sell stake in Kian Ann Proceeds will be used to reduce debt, which stood at a net R1.6bn at end-September BL PREMIUM

The shares of Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company Invicta were on track for their best day in two months on Monday, after it said it had agreed to sell a stake in Singapore’s Kian Ann group for R647m.

Invicta, valued at R2.9bn on the JSE, intends to sell a 51.19% stake in Kian Ann, with the proceeds to be used to address a net debt pile that stood at R1.6bn at end-September...