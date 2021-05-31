Invicta shares rise as it inks R647m deal to sell stake in Kian Ann
Proceeds will be used to reduce debt, which stood at a net R1.6bn at end-September
31 May 2021 - 10:06
The shares of Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company Invicta were on track for their best day in two months on Monday, after it said it had agreed to sell a stake in Singapore’s Kian Ann group for R647m.
Invicta, valued at R2.9bn on the JSE, intends to sell a 51.19% stake in Kian Ann, with the proceeds to be used to address a net debt pile that stood at R1.6bn at end-September...
