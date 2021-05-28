Nampak gets boost from exports amid pressure from SA’s liquor ban
The packaging group has returned to profit in its six months to end-March, reporting better than expected demand in Nigeria
28 May 2021 - 09:38
Africa’s largest packaging company, Nampak, says cost cutting and better than expected demand in Nigeria helped it to return to profit in its six months to end-March, with new export contracts helping to offset the effect of SA’s liquor ban.
SA accounts for more than two thirds of the group’s revenue, with Nampak saying on Friday its local can business was able to grow revenue as result of exports, even though domestic demand has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels...
