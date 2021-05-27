Afrimat declares record dividend after iron ore boost
The acquisitive group says that, despite a downturn for parts of its business, it has a healthy cash pile and is now debt free
27 May 2021 - 09:46
Building materials and mining group Afrimat has declared a record R163.7m final dividend for its year to end-February, boosted by robust iron ore prices and a partial recovery for SA’s building and construction industry.
Surging iron ore prices as governments eye infrastructure spending in the wake of Covid-19 helped Afrimat grow after tax profit by 29.8% to R603.8m in its year to end-February, a year during which demand for key products was hit as construction sites temporarily shut down...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now