Companies / Industrials Afrimat declares record dividend after iron ore boost The acquisitive group says that, despite a downturn for parts of its business, it has a healthy cash pile and is now debt free BL PREMIUM

Building materials and mining group Afrimat has declared a record R163.7m final dividend for its year to end-February, boosted by robust iron ore prices and a partial recovery for SA’s building and construction industry.

Surging iron ore prices as governments eye infrastructure spending in the wake of Covid-19 helped Afrimat grow after tax profit by 29.8% to R603.8m in its year to end-February, a year during which demand for key products was hit as construction sites temporarily shut down...