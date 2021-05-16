Companies / Industrials Building industry is not out of the woods yet BL PREMIUM

Despite SA’s embattled construction sector gearing up to benefit from a pickup in state infrastructure spending, it could still take two years for margins to recover after years of pressure from the weak economy compounded by Covid-19 trauma, state-focused Enza Construction says.

Many contractors have not survived, “so we are actually in an interesting stage, where there a few desperate contractors taking projects at low margins”, CEO Rowan Crowie told Business Day...