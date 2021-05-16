Building industry is not out of the woods yet
16 May 2021 - 16:31
Despite SA’s embattled construction sector gearing up to benefit from a pickup in state infrastructure spending, it could still take two years for margins to recover after years of pressure from the weak economy compounded by Covid-19 trauma, state-focused Enza Construction says.
Many contractors have not survived, “so we are actually in an interesting stage, where there a few desperate contractors taking projects at low margins”, CEO Rowan Crowie told Business Day...
