Former Tekkie Town owners apply to liquidate Steinhoff Bid launched in the Western Cape High Court is done on the basis that Steinhoff has registered office in Stellenbosch

The former owners of discount retail footwear and apparel company Tekkie Town, acquired by Steinhoff in 2016, launched an application in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday to liquidate the global furniture company.

Steinhoff is in the middle of cleaning up its image and balance sheet after revelations of a R100bn-plus accounting fraud in 2017 that sent its share price crashing and triggered multiple litigation claims from shareholders and former business partners on grounds that it misrepresented its financial position over a number of years. ..