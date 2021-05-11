News Leader
WATCH: Why Raubex is in an upbeat mood
Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the increase in the group’s order book
11 May 2021 - 07:58
Raubex’s secured order book has increased by more than two thirds to R17.1bn over the past year, and the firm is eyeing further growth based on the government’s infrastructure-led economic recovery plan.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Rudolf Fourie for more detail.
Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the increase in the group’s order book
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.