WATCH: Why Raubex is in an upbeat mood

Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the increase in the group’s order book

11 May 2021 - 07:58 Business Day TV
Raubex’s secured order book has increased by more than two thirds to R17.1bn over the past year, and the firm is eyeing further growth based on the government’s infrastructure-led economic recovery plan.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Rudolf Fourie for more detail.

