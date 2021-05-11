Companies / Industrials

Thyssenkrupp raises outlook on back of global recovery

11 May 2021 - 17:25 Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
Thyssenkrupp's logo on a building in Rottweil, Germany. Picture: MICHAELA REHLE/REUTERS
Thyssenkrupp's logo on a building in Rottweil, Germany. Picture: MICHAELA REHLE/REUTERS

Frankfurt —  Thyssenkrupp's closely watched cash flow plunged deeper into the red in the second quarter, hit by restructuring costs and investments that overshadowed a guidance upgrade on the back of stronger demand and prices.

Shares in the German conglomerate fell as much as 9.6% after the group said that negative free cash flow before M&As widened to €750m, worse than analysts at Jefferies and JP Morgan had expected.

“This is putting pressure on the stock,” said one trader, also pointing to profit-taking as inflation jitters triggered a global sell-off in equities.

Returning to positive cash flow has been one of the key targets of the submarines-to-bearings group in its efforts to win back confidence among investors and to prove it has a sustainable business model.

“We want and need to return to positive cash flow as quickly as possible,” said CFO Klaus Keysberg, adding that investments also need to be made to ensure the company can grow.

Thyssenkrupp confirmed free cash flow before M&As would be negative at about €1bn in 2021.

Keysberg also toned down expectations ahead of a supervisory board meeting scheduled for May 19, saying no major decisions are planned for that meeting.

Thyssenkrupp in February said it would come up with concrete proposals in May for how to develop its hydrogen division, which has drawn huge interest from investors.

Thyssenkrupp is emerging from years of crisis, during which it lost two CEOs, warned on profits numerous times and sold its prized elevators division to private equity.

Boosted by a global economic recovery that is driving both demand and prices for steel, car parts and materials, Thyssenkrupp also raised its full-year outlook for the second time in three months.

The company now expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax (ebit) in the hundreds of millions of euros in the year to September, having previously said it expects to almost break even. 

In the second quarter, adjusted ebit came in at €220m, the company's highest profit in eight quarters.

Reuters 

Raubex boasts record order book as construction outlook at ‘best in decades’

The group has recovered strongly in the second half of its year to end-February, and is eyeing growth and acquisitions
Companies
1 day ago

AB InBev CEO Brito steps down to be replaced by North America chief

Michel Doukeris, the former head of sales, to succeed fellow Brazilian as brewer targets sales growth
Companies
5 days ago

Tesla loses source of credit revenue pivotal to profit streak

Stellantis exits agreement to buy credits worth hundreds of millions from Elon Musk’s group to meet emissions goal
Companies
6 days ago

Murray & Roberts lands R1.1bn power station project in Australia

The announcement of the contract at a gas power station project follows an announcement in April the group had won a R2.3bn mining contract
Companies
6 days ago

PPC agrees to sell lime business for R515m

The deal comes as the cementmaker grapples with debt racked up in its push into Africa
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pierre van Tonder remembered as skilled mentor ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
JP Morgan expects rand to extend gains as ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Adapt IT’s CEO takes leave of absence amid ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
KPMG SA appoints nine new partners
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Gold price spares AngloGold some blushes
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Iron ore prices surge 10% on strengthening global growth

Markets

Sirius Real Estate does sale and leaseback deal in Essen

Companies / Property

Thyssenkrupp urged to sever ties with ‘uncompetitive’ steel unit

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.