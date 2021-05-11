Pepkor first-half profit to rise by up to 58%
11 May 2021 - 10:20
Pepkor expects its first-half profit to rise by up to 58%, with SA’s largest non-grocery retailer saying a strong cash generation enabled it to cut its net debt by half to R6bn, resulting in lower net finance costs.
Pepkor sells clothing and general merchandise to lower to middle-income consumers through established brands such as Pep and Ackermans. It also has furniture, appliances and electronics divisions...
