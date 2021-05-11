Companies / Industrials

Pepkor first-half profit to rise by up to 58%

11 May 2021 - 10:20 Andries Mahlangu

Pepkor expects its first-half profit to rise by up to 58%, with SA’s largest non-grocery retailer saying a strong cash generation enabled it to cut its net debt by half to R6bn, resulting in lower net finance costs.

Pepkor sells clothing and general merchandise to lower to middle-income consumers through established brands such as  Pep and Ackermans. It also has furniture, appliances and electronics divisions...

