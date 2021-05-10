Raubex upbeat over record order book and state infrastructure plans
The group has recovered strongly in the second half of its year to end-February
10 May 2021 - 08:39
Raubex, one of the few companies to have been resilient in recent years during a slump in SA’s construction market, says it is optimistic due to a record secured order book and SA’s Covid-19 economic recovery plan.
Raubex, which was founded in 1974 and listed on the JSE just before the global financial crisis in 2007, said on Monday its secured order book has risen more than two thirds to R17.1bn in the group’s year to end-February...
