Murray & Roberts lands R1.1bn power station project in Australia

The announcement of the contract at a gas power station project follows an announcement in April the group had won a R2.3bn mining contract

05 May 2021 - 11:49 Karl Gernetzky

Engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) says it has secured yet another hefty contract in Australia, with subsidiary Clough awarded a R1.1bn contract for the expansion of the Tallawarra gas power station in New South Wales.

The announcement of a contract for the engineering, procurement and construction scope of the Tallawarra station follows an announcement in June that the group had secured a R2.3bn contract with the Newmont Corporation, the world's largest gold producer...

