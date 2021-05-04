Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Can factory activity keep expanding?

Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the latest PMI data

04 May 2021 - 09:41 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/CHALERMCHAI KARASOPHA
Picture: 123RF/CHALERMCHAI KARASOPHA

Factory activity eased slightly in April, according to the Absa manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI), which came in at 56.2 points during the period from 57.4 points previously. The index, however, has remained above the key 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction for nine months.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke to find out if the trend can be sustained or if this is the start of the slowdown.

Or listen to the full audio:

