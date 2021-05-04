Companies / Industrials Value Logistics grows earnings as shipping delays hit truck rentals Company says delays have increased the cost of sea freight services, while reduced imports cut demand for trucking BL PREMIUM

Value Logistics, which rents out trucks and provides warehousing facilities, has warned that global shipping delays, will continue to affect local trucking operations and supply chain companies.

Value, which on Tuesday reported a 11% increase to 102.4c in headline earnings per share for the year to February, said in a statement global shipping delays have resulted in a critical shortage of shipping containers, as these sit for a long time at ports around the world. ..