Companies / Industrials

Tesla boosts its relations with Chinese government and regulators

Change of strategy shows the seriousness with which the US carmaker views setbacks

03 May 2021 - 09:25 Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe
Tesla's semi-automated Autopilot system is under scrutiny. Picture: REUTERS
Tesla's semi-automated Autopilot system is under scrutiny. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — Electric vehiclemaker Tesla, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with mainland regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said.

Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US carmaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market.

It also comes while China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, a public holiday in China.

As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest car market, discuss industry policies and standards with global and local companies, industry associations and think-tanks.

Manufacturers typically join such meetings in China, but unlike rivals including Toyota Motor and General Motors, Tesla officials were largely absent from the closed-door gatherings, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Instead, Tesla officials regularly speak at high-profile industry conferences. Outside China, Tesla’s outspoken CEO, Elon Musk, regularly takes to Twitter to comment on or criticise regulators or rules.

But in past weeks, Tesla executives attended at least four policy discussions, on topics including car data storage, vehicle-to-infrastructure communication technologies, car recycling and carbon emissions, the people said.

California-based Tesla, which makes electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles at its own plant in Shanghai, did not make major commitments at the meetings, but participated in some discussions, they said.

Tesla is also expanding its government relationship team in China, one of the sources said.

According to two recruitment advertisements in April on its WeChat account, Tesla is hiring managers to update a policy database and maintain relationships with government and industry associations to “build a harmonious external environment to support Tesla’s business development in the regional market”.

It was not immediately clear how many managers Tesla is planning to hire for government relations.

Accounting for about 30% of Tesla’s global sales, China is the carmaker's second-biggest market after the US and helped it post record first-quarter vehicle deliveries.

Pressure has been building over the past few months on Tesla’s mostly excellent relations with Beijing.

In February, Chinese regulators summoned it over consumer reports of battery fires, unexpected acceleration and failures in over-the-air software updates.

And in March, Tesla came under scrutiny when the military banned its cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over vehicle cameras. Days later, Musk appeared by video at a high-level forum, saying that if Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, it would be shut down.

Last month, Tesla was targeted by state media and regulators after a customer, angry over the handling of her complaint about malfunctioning brakes, climbed on top of a Tesla car in protest at the Shanghai auto show. Videos of the incident went viral.

Grace Tao, a Tesla vice-president who heads its government relations effort in China, was criticised in state media last month after she was quoted in a media interview questioning whether the aggrieved customer was acting on her own.

In response to the different complaints, Tesla has said it would set up a China data centre, launch self-inspection to improve services and work with regulators. 

Reuters

Four ISS astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule

Four astronauts return to Earth after a nearly six-month mission aboard the International Space Station
World
12 hours ago

Daimler and Volvo join forces on hydrogen-powered fuel cells

The two heavy-truck companies want to become a fuel-cell leader and plan to start ramping up production in Europe in 2025
Companies
3 days ago

'Self-driving' cars will soon take to UK roads

Cars will require no human intervention on motorways at low speeds
Life
4 days ago

Carmakers join tech giants in production cuts as global chip shortage worsens

Honda and BMW to idle factories while Ford reduces its full-year earnings forecast
Companies
4 days ago

Report finds Teslas can drive with no-one in driver’s seat

In the wake of a fatal crash, a test finds the car fails to warn that the driver’s seat is empty
Companies
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Former Spur chief injured in a ‘suicide attempt’
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Super small cap shares to keep an eye on
Companies / Investors Monthly
3.
Denker Capital stocks up on SA Inc
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Berkshire’s cash pile grows as Warren Buffett ...
Companies / Management
5.
What could Long4Life do next?
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Tesla’s honeymoon period in China seems to be over

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Chinese concern over vehicle safety adds to Tesla knocks

Companies

Tesla soars as quarterly sales beat expectations

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.