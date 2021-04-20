Plan for non-addictive nicotine levels in cigarettes harms BAT share
The idea of cutting the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels has been an albatross around the neck of BAT for years
20 April 2021 - 17:24
British American Tobacco (BAT) shares shed as much as 7% on Tuesday, logging their worst one-day decline in more than a year, amid a report that the Biden administration was mulling proposals to cut the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to nonaddictive levels.
The proposals, if carried out, could undermine sales prospects for multinational global tobacco companies. BAT shares dropped as much as 7% to R537.63, wiping just more than R80bn in market value...
