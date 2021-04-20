Afrimat flags profit rise amid higher iron ore prices
20 April 2021 - 08:19
Building materials and industrial minerals group Afrimat said on Tuesday profits may rise almost a third in its year to end-February, underpinned by high iron ore prices and a recovery in divisions hit by SA’s hard lockdown.
Headline earnings per share should rise as much as 22% and 32% to end-February, Afrimat said in a trading update, implying a headline profit rise of at least R100m...
