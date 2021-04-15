News Leader
WATCH: How Sasol is working on a low-carbon future
Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler talks to Business Day TV about the company’s green hydrogen initiatives
15 April 2021 - 09:46
Sasol has announced two green hydrogen initiatives and Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Fleetwood Grobler for more detail.
Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler talks to Business Day TV about the company’s green hydrogen initiatives
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.