WATCH: How Sasol is working on a low-carbon future

Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler talks to Business Day TV about the company’s green hydrogen initiatives

15 April 2021 - 09:46 Business Day TV
Fleetwood Grobler. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Fleetwood Grobler. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Sasol has announced two green hydrogen initiatives and Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Fleetwood Grobler for more detail.

Or listen to the full audio:

Sasol and Air Liquide seek bidders for R13bn green power project

In a collaborative decarbonisation effort, the two companies want to procure 900MW of renewable energy by 2030
Companies
1 day ago

Sasol moves into low-carbon green hydrogen

The announcements come a day after the group launched a joint tender process to procure 900MW of renewable energy
Companies
1 day ago

One year on: look at these stocks

If there’s one lesson to be learnt from last year’s market savaging, it is this: breathe deeply, and keep your head
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Natural gas ideal ‘transition fuel’ from coal power to wind and solar

Old Mutual's African Infrastructure Investment Managers says gas will fulfill that role until storage in the form of batteries is competitive
Companies
1 week ago

