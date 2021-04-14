Companies / Industrials Bell Equipment swings into a loss as sales plummet Covid-19 restrictions caused havoc across the supply chain of the earth-moving equipment producer BL PREMIUM

Earth-moving equipment group Bell Equipment, which had its worst financial year yet in 2020 having swung into a R57.16m loss, says its outlook for SA remains depressed as the country grapples with low infrastructure spending in a weakened economy with spiralling national debt.

Bell Equipment said that as one of the country’s leading original equipment manufacturers it is on the lookout for government opportunities for the off-road articulated dump trucks (ADTs) imported into SA. ..