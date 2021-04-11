Companies / Industrials US farming equipment giant John Deere expands African market BL PREMIUM

Deere & Company, the US manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery and diesel engines, is expanding its John Deere construction and farming trucks brand into 18 African countries as it looks to benefit from a rollout of infrastructure and urbanisation across the continent.

The group will also sell its products under the John Deere brand for the first time in SA. JSE-listed earth-moving equipment supplier Bell Equipment previously sold the Deere brand. ..