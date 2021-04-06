JSE investigates PPC trades amid insider trading suspicions
PPC shares retreat from highest in almost 18 months as JSE investigates share price surge before announcement on DRC debt restructuring
06 April 2021 - 14:22
UPDATED 06 April 2021 - 23:04
Shares in PPC slumped the most in more than three months amid a JSE investigation into possible insider trading after the cement maker’s stock surged in the run-up to a March 31 announcement on a crucial debt restructuring.
PPC shares fell as much as 17% on Tuesday, before recouping most of the losses to close 4.8% lower at R2.80...
