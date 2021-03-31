Companies / Industrials Nampak starts recovering as lockdown restrictions ease Packaging company’s revenue climbed 1% year on year in the five months to end-February BL PREMIUM

Africa’s largest packaging company, Nampak, says its businesses have bounced back since SA exited the hard lockdown in June 2020 and restrictions eased in September.

The group said in a voluntary trading update for the five months to end-February 2021 that revenue has climbed 1% year on year...