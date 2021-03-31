Nampak starts recovering as lockdown restrictions ease
Packaging company’s revenue climbed 1% year on year in the five months to end-February
31 March 2021 - 15:34
Africa’s largest packaging company, Nampak, says its businesses have bounced back since SA exited the hard lockdown in June 2020 and restrictions eased in September.
The group said in a voluntary trading update for the five months to end-February 2021 that revenue has climbed 1% year on year...
