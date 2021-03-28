Companies / Industrials Trox Technik develops air purifying unit to make offices clean BL PREMIUM

German engineering group Trox Technik has released a new air purifying unit (APU) to combat Covid-19 and other viruses in offices.

Trox is in talks with SA’s largest landlords, including big real estate investment trusts, about implementing the technology as a long-term solution to create clean working environments as opposed to relying on vaccines...