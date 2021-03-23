Aveng to tap amenable shareholders for another R100m
After receiving a better-than-expected R392m in a rights offer earlier in March, the group wants to raise another R100m, citing shareholder interest
23 March 2021 - 14:28
Infrastructure and resources group Aveng has said that after a well-subscribed rights offer earlier in March, which brought in R392m, it will ask shareholders for another R100m to improve its access to cash and fund its growth prospects.
Aveng had been seeking to raise R300m through its right offer, but raised R392m, saying it had seen “much higher than anticipated interest”, while some shareholders had indicated their willingness to provide further capital...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now