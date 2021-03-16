Companies / Industrials

South Ocean gets bump from cable supply shortage

16 March 2021 - 08:56 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: UPSPLASH/JOHN CARLISLE
South Ocean Holdings, which produces electrical cabling and has property interests, says it was able to leverage off Covid-19 related cable shortages in its year to end-December, when it returned to profit.

Sales were higher than expected, rising 12% to R1.74bn in the group’s year to end-December, amid a profit swing to R27m, from a loss of R17.5m.

The company, valued at R140m on the JSE, mainly sells its products wholesalers and distributors who primarily supply the building and construction industry. South Ocean had initially been hit by Covid-19, as it was unable to operate as an essential service.

The effect of the government’s lockdown restrictions on the group’s operations has been challenging, South Ocean said, adding that the full effects of the crisis remaining uncertain.

Trading conditions have improved as the economy progressively reopened in line with the government’s risk-adjusted strategy, however, and operations ramped up in the second-half of May.

The group declared a 3c final dividend — a payment of R6.1m — having not paid one in 2019.

Electrical cables generate about 99% of the group’s revenue, and its property investment — Anchor Park — derives its revenue mainly from group companies, as it leases its properties to fellow subsidiaries.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

South Oceans aims to lift BEE score to win government contracts

Improving its rating will enable the manufacturer of electrical cables to do business in the public sector with a specific focus on state-owned ...
1 year ago

Cable maker South Ocean agrees price-fixing fine

Subsidiary South Ocean Electric Wire Company was found to be part of a cartel via the Association of Electric Cable Manufacturers
3 years ago

State infrastructure work is starting to roll in, says WBHO

The construction group believes SA work will drive its performance in the rest of 2021 and 2022
1 week ago

Companies / Financial Services
Companies / Retail & Consumer
Companies / Financial Services
Companies / Financial Services
Companies

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

