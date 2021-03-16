Construction sector continued its recovery in the fourth quarter
The Afrimat construction index, a barometer of health of the sector, rose to 111.3 points in the last three months of 2020
16 March 2021 - 11:59
SA’s embattled construction sector continued its recovery in the last three months of 2020, almost back at pre-pandemic levels, but may struggle in early 2021 due to country’s surge in Covid-19, building materials and construction group Afrimat said on Tuesday.
After a coronavirus-induced slump in the second quarter of 2020, Afrimat’s construction index was close to 2019 levels in the last quarter of the year...
