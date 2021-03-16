Companies / Industrials Construction sector continued its recovery in the fourth quarter The Afrimat construction index, a barometer of health of the sector, rose to 111.3 points in the last three months of 2020 BL PREMIUM

SA’s embattled construction sector continued its recovery in the last three months of 2020, almost back at pre-pandemic levels, but may struggle in early 2021 due to country’s surge in Covid-19, building materials and construction group Afrimat said on Tuesday.

After a coronavirus-induced slump in the second quarter of 2020, Afrimat’s construction index was close to 2019 levels in the last quarter of the year...