Paramount Group and partner Bharat Forge to make armoured vehicles in India

Paramount Group, Africa’s largest private arms group, and India-based engineering and technology conglomerate, Bharat Forge have announced a co-operation agreement that will see them use joint technologies and expertise to manufacture armoured vehicles in India.

The agreement was signed by both companies during the International Defence Expo 2021 held in Abu Dhabi in February.

It is the first time Paramount has partnered with an Indian company.

“This will sustain jobs in SA at a time when the local manufacturing industry is facing increasing pressures,” Paramount chair Ivor Ichikowitz said.

Bharat Forge also announced that it has received an order worth 1.8-billion rupee (about R373m) from the Indian ministry of defence for the supply of Kalyani M4 vehicles, which will be based on Paramount’s Mbombe 4 vehicle.

The Kalyani M4 is a multi-role platform, designed to meet the specific requirements of armed forces for quick mobility in rough terrain and in areas affected by mine and improvised explosive device (IED) threats.

The Kalyani M4 has successfully completed a series of extreme vehicle trials in some of the toughest environments in India, according to Ichikowitz.

“This is an important endorsement of SA technologies, skills and experience in the development of world-leading land systems technologies,” he said.

He said SA has been leading the world in armoured vehicle and land mine protected technologies for decades.

“We have a truly remarkable skills base; we are home to some of the best engineers in the world, who have developed technologies that are used globally to save lives every day. This agreement is further testament that SA technologies and capabilities can compete with the best in the world,” he said.

Global marketing director at Paramount, Nico de Klerk, said all high-value jobs and engineering will remain in SA while the Kaylani M4s will be manufactured in India.

“It is a major trend for global defence and aerospace companies to deliver production close to the customer, while innovation and high-tech development is centred, in our case, in SA. This results in additional engineering, and innovation and design capacity and capability in SA,” he said.

Deputy MD at Bharat Forge, Amit Kalyani said the collaboration bodes well for both companies. “We are very pleased to partner with Paramount. This collaboration brings together the manufacturing and technology excellence of two leading companies” he said.

Ichikowitz said a portable manufacturing model will be implemented by more countries around the world.

“We have recently partnered with two new partners that are strategic countries with critical geopolitical roles in securing regional stability. We anticipate that the demand for the localisation of defence equipment and technologies will continue to grow as more and more countries look to bolster their local industrial capabilities,” he said.

Paramount’s announcement comes as state-owned enterprise Denel, which makes military equipment for SA’s armed forces, is in need of a bailout as it grapples with a lack of liquidity.

