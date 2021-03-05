Companies / Industrials Trellidor gets bump from demand for home improvement during lockdown Revenue, profits and the group's interim dividend all grew in the six months to end-December, amid a better-than-expected recovery BL PREMIUM

Fixed-security specialist Trellidor has upped its interim dividend by a quarter, after reporting a better-than-expected economic recovery in SA, and strong demand for home-improvement in the midst of Covid-19.

Numerous retailers have reported robust demand for home improvement during Covid-19, as the pandemic kept people indoors, and restricted spending on travel and leisure...