Trellidor gets bump from demand for home improvement during lockdown
Revenue, profits and the group's interim dividend all grew in the six months to end-December, amid a better-than-expected recovery
05 March 2021 - 14:07
Fixed-security specialist Trellidor has upped its interim dividend by a quarter, after reporting a better-than-expected economic recovery in SA, and strong demand for home-improvement in the midst of Covid-19.
Numerous retailers have reported robust demand for home improvement during Covid-19, as the pandemic kept people indoors, and restricted spending on travel and leisure...
