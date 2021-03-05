Companies / Industrials Mpact reports record cash generation amid Covid-19 Many customers now prefer local suppliers due to Covid-19, the packaging group says, with net debt falling more than a third to end-December BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest paper and plastics packaging group Mpact says it has received a boost from customers preferring local suppliers in the midst of Covid-19, cutting debt more than a third amid record cash flows in its year to end-December.

The group, which is valued at about R2.7bn on the JSE, said revenue was flat in its year to end-December at R11.1bn, but cash generated from operations almost doubled to R1.9bn, amid cost cutting and strong performance towards the end of the year...