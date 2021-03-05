Mpact reports record cash generation amid Covid-19
Many customers now prefer local suppliers due to Covid-19, the packaging group says, with net debt falling more than a third to end-December
05 March 2021 - 08:50
SA’s largest paper and plastics packaging group Mpact says it has received a boost from customers preferring local suppliers in the midst of Covid-19, cutting debt more than a third amid record cash flows in its year to end-December.
The group, which is valued at about R2.7bn on the JSE, said revenue was flat in its year to end-December at R11.1bn, but cash generated from operations almost doubled to R1.9bn, amid cost cutting and strong performance towards the end of the year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now