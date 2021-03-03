Companies / Industrials COMPANY COMMENT ARC’s new stake in Tyme Global could offer investors more exposure Like almost all investment holding firms, ARC suffers from the dreaded ‘deep discount’ that investors are applying to entities of this nature BL PREMIUM

The announcement last week by African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) regarding its majority stake in Tyme Global (the holding company of Tymebank) — that it had raised new capital and would be extending its offering into the Philippines with a local partner — was almost an epiphany.

Investors now can begin to understand where this curious structure and ARC’s determination to own it are going, and it looks compelling...