Companies / Industrials

News Leader

WATCH: How Sasol’s turnaround is bearing fruit

Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler talks to Business Day TV about how the company is reducing debt

23 February 2021 - 08:00 Business Day TV
Fleetwood Grobler. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Fleetwood Grobler. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Sasol’s turnaround strategy is starting to bear fruit. Tight cost controls helped the chemicals group reduce debt and has allowed it to abandon a planned rights issue.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler for more detail.

Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler talks to Business Day TV about how the company is reducing debt

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Comeback kid Sasol delays payouts

The group has turned the corner as it reaps the rewards of its crisis response
Companies
1 day ago

JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Monday before busy week

Much local corporate and economic news await in what could be a volatile few days
Markets
1 day ago

All eyes on SA’s green hydrogen potential

The country has all the right resources, and the product could transform the economy
National
1 week ago

TRACEY DAVIES: Valuing our debt to nature

The Dasgupta review recommends assigning monetary worth to natural assets. It cannot be ignored
Opinion
1 week ago

MARKET WRAP: Sasol, Distell and Super Group lead JSE gains

Markets are watching US stimulus talks, with Democrats gearing up to pass President Joe Biden’s relief bill without Republican support
Markets
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Banks get go-ahead to resume dividends
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Comeback kid Sasol delays payouts
Companies / Energy
3.
Redefine Properties to relocate to Sandton
Companies / Property
4.
AngloGold to expand output by a fifth after SA ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Bob van Dijk rates ‘well-oiled Takealot’ to leave ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.