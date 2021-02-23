News Leader
WATCH: How Sasol’s turnaround is bearing fruit
Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler talks to Business Day TV about how the company is reducing debt
23 February 2021 - 08:00
Sasol’s turnaround strategy is starting to bear fruit. Tight cost controls helped the chemicals group reduce debt and has allowed it to abandon a planned rights issue.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler for more detail.
