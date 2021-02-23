KAP Industrial reports robust demand during Covid-19 second wave
Demand for items including bedding and construction lumber were solid in the six months to December, the diversified group said
23 February 2021 - 14:33
Industrial, chemicals and logistics group KAP Industrial says the diversified nature of its operations once again paid off in its half-year to end-December, with demand for most of its products resilient even as SA grappled with a second wave of Covid-19.
The group manufactures products such as automotive components, mattresses, chemicals, polymers and timber items, and saw revenue fall 1% to R12.1bn to end-December, although trading profit rose 8% to R1.3bn...
