KAP Industrial reports robust demand during Covid-19 second wave Demand for items including bedding and construction lumber were solid in the six months to December, the diversified group said

Industrial, chemicals and logistics group KAP Industrial says the diversified nature of its operations once again paid off in its half-year to end-December, with demand for most of its products resilient even as SA grappled with a second wave of Covid-19.

The group manufactures products such as automotive components, mattresses, chemicals, polymers and timber items, and saw revenue fall 1% to R12.1bn to end-December, although trading profit rose 8% to R1.3bn...