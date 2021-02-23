Aveng turns first profit in six years with boost from Australia

Infrastructure and resources group Aveng said on Tuesday it swung into an interim headline profit for the first time since 2014, largely due to state support and a resilient market in Australia.

Aveng is among a few infrastructure companies left standing after an industry-wide slump led to the collapse of peers such as Group Five and Basil Read, thanks to its geographic diversification and sharper focus on providing services to mines.

The group saw a R314m improvement in headline earnings to R109m to end-December, a widely used profit measure that excludes one-off items, with revenue from its core businesses rising by more than half to R10.5bn.

The group’s core businesses are Australasian engineering, construction and maintenance contractor McConnell Dowell and mining contractor Moolmans, which is one of Africa’s largest open-cut mining contractors.

McConnell Dowell generates almost two thirds of group revenue, and had benefited from state support in Australia and New Zealand, with the group continuing to operate at sites in spite of Covid-19.

Aveng said it had also benefited from its focus on building long-term relationships, which had resulted in repeat business.

The Australian government has announced a series of support packages and continues to assist the construction sector by providing favourable payment terms, the group said.

Operations in Southeast Asia were affected, with the group saying it was still seeing challenges related to restrictions on the movement of people.

Moolmans, which generated about 17% of group revenue, also had a strong performance, though it saw a decline in revenue. That business, however, benefited from appointments during the period, and project execution had improved, as well as operational profits.

