Value Group soars on plan to delist from JSE
The logistics group says its shares lack liquidity
18 February 2021 - 18:45
Diversified logistics company Value Group’s share price climbed 42.5% on Thursday, the biggest move in more than five years, after it announced plans to delist from the JSE.
The stock closed at R6.50 after the company cited the low liquidity of its shares on the bourse as a key reason for delisting. It said too many shares were tightly held. ..
