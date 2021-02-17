Bell Equipment requests import tariff protection for staying in SA
Earth-moving equipment supplier says it needs help against competition that enjoys cheap borrowing
17 February 2021 - 19:42
Bell Equipment, which has been on a downward spiral for years as it grapples with increasing competition, has asked for tariff protection on off-road articulated dump trucks (ADT) in exchange for continuing to manufacture and assemble its products in SA.
In an application letter obtained by Business Day and authenticated by the company, Bell is applying for a 10% increase in the rate of customs duty on ADTs imported to SA. The request was sent to the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac), an agency within the trade & industry department that conducts customs tariff investigations and proposes trade remedies. ..
